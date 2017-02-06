Capito drafts a replacement plan for Obamacare

U.S. Sen. Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) released blueprints, Monday Feb. 6, 2017, of legislation that she helped introduce to replace Obamacare, while also meeting the need of West Virginians.

“The Patient Freedom Act is a smart way forward that deserves broad, bipartisan support in Congress, and here’s why: It returns power to the states and increases access to affordable, quality health care that meets the diverse needs of families across the nation. It also takes steps to cover the nearly 30 million Americans who still do not have health insurance,” wrote Senator Capito.

“With new leadership, we can finally fix Obamacare and replace it with a system that offers more choice, lower costs and more control to patients and families.”