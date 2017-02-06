Super Bowl Sunday Could Lead to Gambling Addiction

There was a lot more on the line than just the Lombardi Trophy on Super Bowl Sunday, 2017.

Billions of dollars were projected to be bet on it, nationwide. And for some, the night of the game is the beginning or relapse of a risky addiction.

Allen Penny, Raleigh County resident, has been looking forward to Super Bowl Sunday since football season started. He had no doubts about who he thought was going to come out on top of the football world this year.

Enough to put his hard earned money on him.

"Of course [I'm betting] on Tom Brady," Penny said about the New England Patriots quarterback, who won his fifth Super Bowl title on Feb. 5, 2017. "I usually bet $50-100 on the Super Bowl."

Penny said he's not a consistent gambler, but for the Big Game he makes a rare exception. He is not alone.

The American Gaming Association projects $4.7 billion will have been bet by U.S. citizens on Super Bowl LI.

"Our society's so geared toward it," Brad Ball, international gambling counselor, said. "I don't care if you're just wanting to watch the commercials, or the event."

Ball said not everyone who puts money on the Super Bowl is a casual gambler like Penny. Ball told us it's this event that often fuels the beginning of a gambling addiction.

He said a game of this magnitude, in some cases, can cause a relapse.

"Events like the Super Bowl, a lot of times that's like the alcoholic Fourth of July thing," Ball said. "He does good all year, and thinks he can drink a six pack on the Fourth of July, and then he's off and running again. Really, the money is secondary. It's the high you get from it."

59News tried to find gambling addicts to do an interview with us. But we are told that the stigma of going on camera was to big of a career risk. Also media is not allowed into Gamblers Anonymous meetings.

Ball said there's help for people who struggle with a gambling addiction. Call centers like 1-800-GAMBLER provide assistance and help set up meetings with local counselors and Gamblers Anonymous.

Ball himself said he's helped more than 100 West Virginians overcome their addictions.

