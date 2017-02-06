A Multimillion Dollar Welcome Center Under Construction

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.V. - One multimillion dollar welcome center is under construction in Fayette County off of Route 19.

The J.W. Hazel Ruby Welcome Center is a part of the Summit Bechtel Reserve. The facility will include an educational center to learn more about the boy scouts and will have interactive activities like a rock climbing wall.

The center is designed to host boy scouts who come from all over the country and to welcome visitors. "This will be a great way to draw people in, to teach them about the reserve and about boy scouting in general and as a place to get them orientated before getting them on the reserve itself," said Director of External Relations for the Summit Bechtel Reserve, Gary Hartley.

The center will be open in time for the National Jamboree which will take place on July 18th.