Labor of Love Mission In Need of Food Donations

The Labor of Love Mission in Tazewell is in need of food donations. The mission distributes food to those in need on the third Saturday of every month. Executive Director Rene Steele said they also distribute emergency food to those in need. She said they serve about 400 to 700 people in Tazewell County. Steele said they have plenty of candy but not enough of essential food. The mission operates off of donations. Steele said they are wiped out from the major need during November and December.

Steele said, "There's just such a great need in this area and I am sure the other food banks feel the same way. It's just heartbreaking."

Anyone who would like to donate can call the Labor of Love Mission at 276-988-3704.