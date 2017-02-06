Used Prom Dresses Needed For Puppy Love Pantry At Tazewell High School

Prom season is right around the corner. There's a way you can put your old prom dress to good use if you don't want it just sitting in the closet. You can donate it to those in need.

Organizers with the Puppy Love Pantry at Tazewell High School are asking for people to donate used prom dresses for girls who may not be able to afford one. 17 year old Channing Harrison is a junior at Tazewell High School. Harrison donated one of her dresses she wore to the prom years ago to the Puppy Love Pantry.

Harrison said, "This year Melett Smith told me that she was doing something for CADRE where if any girl had a used dress to bring it in so maybe the less fortunate girls or girls who didn't have an opportunity to go get a dress could have a selection for their prom as well. I feel like every girl should get to feel special for one night."

Melett Smith teaches English. She is also the sponsor for the Puppy Love Pantry. Smith said the pantry, offering food , school supplies, and personal hygiene products, has been up and running off of donations for about a year now.

Smith said, "I'm collecting as much as I can. I would like to estimate that there are probably at least 20 kids that I think would benefit from this program if not more. That's just me looking at who comes in here to get help. You can send jewelry. You can send the shoes, anything just to make these little girls just feel like they're actually going shopping."

Anyone who would like to donate can drop off dresses at Tazewell High School located on Cosby Lane in Tazewell. For more information, you can call the school at 276-988-6502.