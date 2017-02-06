Car crashes into Raleigh County Public Library - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Car crashes into Raleigh County Public Library

Crews are on the scene of an accident in uptown Beckley on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.  A car apparently crashed into the main branch of the Raleigh County Public Library at around 4 p.m.  That is located on N. Kanawha Street near the intersection with Prince Street.

Details on what lead to the accident have not been released.  As of 5:25 p.m. there were no reports of any injuries, but the accident had not bee cleared at that time.  Watch here, on social media and on the air for more details as they become available.

