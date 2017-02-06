Weird Weather: Warm temperatures cause early sprouting - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Weird Weather: Warm temperatures cause early sprouting

With the warmer temperatures, some plants are starting to sprout. When there is extended periods of milder air, the plants start to come out of their winter Once a frost comes, it can kill any sprouting plants. 

Keith Richmond, USDA County Executive Director said, "There's really nothing you can do. You're fighting nature right here. You're going to need to protect them later on if they do sprout from frosts and freezes. Do that by covering them up. If you can, take them indoors on those cold nights." 

Richmond added that when you're covering outdoor plants, you can use a bed sheet and you don't want it to touch the plant.

It is also recommended to use a raised flower bed, water the plants a few days before a frost or create a fake breeze near the plants to keep air moving.

