Lights get a Makeover at the BRCCC

The lights at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center are getting a makeover. They are switching all the lights over to LEDs.

Workers said the current lights were installed back in 2006 and burn out quickly. These new LED lights have several benefits to the convention center.

Andrea Akers,Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center General Manager, said,"The lights were actually paid for by a grant from the Carter Family Foundation and we are so appreciative because not only is it going to light the arena better, it's going to save us about six thousand dollars a year in energy costs."

The LED lights have an expected life of 5 to 10 years.