House Fire on Teel Road

A home in Beckley caught fire Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The fire happened along the 300 block of Teel Road in the Maxwell Hill area.

Heavy black smoke was coming out of the back out the house when firefighters arrived.

Ernest Parsons, Lieutenant in Beckley Fire Prevention, said, "This time of year where there's cold weather, warm weather, cold weather and people using alternative sources of heat, just be aware of your space heaters and make sure you have working smoke alarms in your house."

A firefighter took a fall while battling the fire, but he's expected to be okay. The homeowners were not home when the fire started and no one else was hurt.