Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is now hiring

West Virginians looking for a job in law enforcement have a little more than a week left to apply for a job with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. According to Chief Detective Mark McCray, they are looking for new deputies and the application process ends on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

The starting salary for the job is between $35,900 and $37,700. Applicants must be between 18 and 45-years-old and have a High School Diploma or GED. They have to pass a written exam and a physical fitness test. They also have to pass a complete background check.

Applications can be picked up at the Raleigh County Clerk's Office and returned before the close of business on the 14th.