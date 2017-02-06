Local cheerleaders prepare for their own "Super Bowl"

All star cheerleaders with World Class Cheer And Tumble in Raleigh County are getting ready for a "Super Bowl" of their own this summer at the Summit at Disney World in Orlando, FL.

This is the 5th season for the all star cheerleaders and owner Stephanie Lilly said she has four different teams for a total of 43 girls ranging from three to 14-years-old.

Stephanie Lilly, owner of World Class Cheer and Tumble said, "This summit in Disney World this year is May the 7 and 8. I believe and our Junior 1 team already has a bid to go there and we're hoping that we'll get our youth level 1 team a bid again. This year we've been trying to do a lot of fundraising to do that."

Cheerleader Chance Forren said All Star cheerleading takes hard work and dedication.

"I'm conditioning every night and working out, trying my best to practice and once we get to competition I give all I can and just do the best I can, said Forren."

Lilly said her cheerleaders work about 5 days a week in their gym. The team has won about 17 or 18 national championships, since its start in 2016.