Hinton's Got Talent fundraiser returns

For the fourth year in a row, the Hinton Hope Foundation is sponsoring their Hinton's Got Talent event. Auditions for the fundraiser are being held on Feb. 25, 2017 at the Summers County Memorial Building between Noon and 4 p.m.

Those who are looking to compete can be from 7 to 100-years-old. Individuals or bands are invited to apply, but they are also allowing other talents in 2017. Anything from dancers to specialized art forms. Songs should be prepared and may not have any cursing or obscenities. Performers will be asked to sing for up to two minutes. Those who are under 18 will need a parental permission form. Registration is free. Questions can be answered by calling 304-573-5320.

(CLICK HERE to apply)

The Hinton Hope Foundation sponsors three different community reinvestment projects each year. The goal is to bring fun, hope and action back into Summers County. The ideas for projects come from community members and will be designed to benefit the community as a whole. More details can be found at the Hinton Hope Foundation's web site.