West Virginia to distribute 8,000 overdose rescue kit

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia health officials have announced plans to distribute statewide more than 8,000 kits containing the antidote for opioid overdoses.

Officials with the Department of Health and Human Resources said the project to reduce deaths from heroin and prescription painkillers is funded by a $1 million federal grant. Dr. Rahul Gupta, commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health, says naloxone can effectively reverse respiratory depression and revive victims when given in time.

The state has contracted with the West Virginia University Injury Control Research Center to implement and evaluate the project. The center will compile a priority list based on risk level, which will be calculated from the number and rate of overdose deaths in the county where a program is located.

