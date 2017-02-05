AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Toddler was left in stolen car FOUND - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Toddler was left in stolen car FOUND

UPDATE: Amber alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL: The Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old girl from Berwick, PA.  The young girl, Alexis Weber, was in a Yellow 2005 Yellow Ford Mustang with Pennsylvania plates HWN1367.  The car was stolen by an unknown person.  Officials said it was headed in the direction of Laporte, PA.

Alexis is a white girl with Blonde hair and Blue eyes.  She is 3-feet tall and 30 pounds.  She was wearing a white coat, a blue polka dot shirt and black pants.  Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 570-387-4701.

