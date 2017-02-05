Local Church keeps Super Bowl Sunday tradition alive

Faith Center Church fully embraced the Super Bowl this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. Frederick Brown, Bishop at Faith Center Church, called for his members to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with their favorite sport team's jerseys.



"We just have a little different flavor, we have a lot of millennials in our church so everything here, our atmosphere is hype its very exciting and we teach the word and try to encourage people not just about going to heaven but teach them about how to live life on a daily basis" Brown said.

At FCC the focus is not just on preaching and teaching the gospel, it's also a place where people come together to celebrate each other.



"We just like to celebrate life and you know my philosophy is things that are important to people should be important to this ministry and this church," Brown said.

One of those things is sports. Which Brown uses as a tool to provide an exciting atmosphere for ministry, especially local sports. Each Sunday morning, following the end of the church announcements, results from local games are called all in an effort to motivate and support the local student athletes who attend the church.

"Church is not only about just coming to church and serving God but its about being a family and supporting each other and when you have your favorite team you want to encourage each other on their favorite team especially when the local high schools play each other we have kids here from Graham and Bluefield High" Katherine Brown said. Brown serves as the church announcer.

The kind gesture resonates well with the church's motto "The church located in the heart of the city with the city in their hearts."