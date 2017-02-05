Fayette County Sheriff's Department Extends Hours

One local law enforcement office is extending their hours during the week to better serve the public.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is extending their hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays until 6 p.m.

This is all being done to help people who work. The Fayette County Sheriff said this will allow people more time to come in and get their gun permits and police reports.

"It's not about me, it's not about the deputy sheriffs here, we are here to serve the public, that's our job. If it's extended hours so people don't need to time time off or a vacation day then that's what we're going to do," said Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Fridley is working to extend the same hours to the tax office. Right now they are under staffed but once they hire enough employees he hopes to make this same changes.