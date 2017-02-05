Tamarack Hosts Comedy Night

Tamarack is gearing up to host their comedy night. They will host a local comedian from the Shady Spring area come and entertain people for the night.

On top of entertainment the comedian will also play live music. Guests will enjoy a four course meal made by Tamarack chefs.

"It's a great non typical date night, it's not a jazz it's more of relax and enjoy a really great meal," said the Marketing Manager at Tamarack, Norma Acord.

It's $50 per person to attend and tickets are available through Tamarack's website. All of the fun will take place on February 11th at 7 p.m. in the conference center at Tamarack.