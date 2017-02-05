First United Methodist Church Souper Bowl

The First United Methodist Church in Beckley is teaming up with other local churches to hold their 4th annual Souper Bowl. Competitors from local churches cooked up their best soups and made their best sandwiches. There were 11 different soups to try and they picked the best - by the most donations. All the money donated went to Celebration of Missions within the West Virginia Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. Rick Waller, Pastor With Raleigh Shared Ministries, told us " Well it's a way for our community to grow closer together. We know that all churches have challenges facing us because there are so many distractions and other possibilities for people to take part in on Sundays and during the week. It's not like it used to be." The 3 best soups won custom winning aprons.