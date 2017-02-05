Super Bowl Pizza Ride Along

Pizza stores across the country prep up for the big game every year no matter what team is playing. Michael Dance delivers Zappers pizzas and it's always one of the busiest days of the year. He said " yeah everybody should be there this evening." Zappers Pizza has been a staple in the Shady Spring area for over 20 years. Michael is a die hard Chicago Bears fan and he hasn't chosen who he's rooting for during the game. He added "when neither is my team, I'm kinda going for whoever's losing so you know I can switch teams in the middle of the game you know two or three times."

Everyone who watches the Super Bowl has their favorite commercial, and many people love the Clydesdale horses. Dance told us "I always like the uh I'm old school. I kinda like the Budweiser you know Clydesdale horses. That's just me, I don't even know if they'll be there or not." But this year is different from the prior ones because there's another pizza shop around. Dance added "Dominoes move in up here, before that Zappers was the only to eat any pizza around here before that Dominoes came in. They hurt business a little bit but we've kept, we've kept a lot of our customers."

