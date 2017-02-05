Beckley Fire Department gives tips on how to avoid kitchen fires

Many Super Bowl parties start in the kitchen. Firefighters with the Beckley Fire Department say, last year that's also where about 80 percent of fires they responded to started. 59 News spoke with firefighters about the safest ways to get your Super Bowl party started.

If you're having a Super Bowl party, you can plan on having a busy day. But it's important to try not to do everything at once.

Even though you might want to socialize with your guests while watching the game and cooking, firefighters are warning against it. Joe Coughlin with the Beckley Fire Department says one of the worst things you can do while you're cooking is to walk away from a hot stove or grill.

"If you're preparing food, stay with it. If the game is on and you're cooking, you're sharing your time between the game and the kitchen. So if you're cooking, stay with it," said Coughlin, Beckley Fire Department Captain.

He says more than 80% of house fires his department responded to last year all started in the kitchen.

"If you have a cooking fire, don't wait to call 911. Call 911 first, then try to deal with it. A lot of times what people do is they mess with it first, try to extinguish it themselves and then by the time they get around to calling us it's just delayed us that much longer getting there," Coughlin added.

He recommends before you get started on game day activities, make sure you have a working fire extinguisher nearby.