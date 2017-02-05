Papa John's in Beckley expects record setting pizza sales

It's the biggest day of the year for two football teams, but it's also a big day for Papa John's in Beckley.

On Super Bowl Sunday they're expecting to sell two to three times as many pizzas as they would sell on an average day. General Manager Eddie Lilley is saying people should expect a two to three hour wait for their pies, especially if they order after 6 o-clock Sunday night.

"This is game day for us, we've been working for the last two or three weeks hiring people, training, rotating people around, finding out their strengths where they're going to be a good fit. So it's just like a game, you've got to position yourself the same way people do on the ball field," said Lilley, Papa John's Beckley General Manager.

Papa John's in Beckley is also not taking online delayed orders today, because they cannot guarantee a set time for pizza deliveries