Skier dies after found by Snowshoe ski patrol

The Ski Patrol at Snowshoe Resort found a man who had an accident off of the maintained slopes at the resort on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.  The victim was a 67-year-old man who has not been identified at this time.  The ski patrol provided initial care for the victim who was later taken to an ambulance waiting at the bottom of the mountain.  

According to officials at Snowshoe, the man later died at a local hospital.  The following statement was released by the resort leaders.

"Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with the man's family and friends.  While accidents like this are rare, anytime something like this happens, it saddens all of us in the ski industry.  Skier safety is of paramount importance to Snowshoe Mountain and we are continue to strive to offer the safest environment possible for our visitors.

