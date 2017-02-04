Punt for a pickup kicks off

Mountaineer Automotive and 59News teamed up provide one lucky person a chance at winning a brand new pickup truck worth $40,000. That lucky winner was Nancy Payne from Beckley. In order to win she needed to punt a football and land it in the back of a pick up truck.Unfortunately her kick did not make it into the truck, but she did not let that disappoint her.

"I felt like this was really a nice experience and I think Mountaineer (Automotive) is great for putting something like this on. I think that maybe I should not, maybe, play football," Payne said.

Even though she didn't win the truck, Nancy did receive four free car washes from Mountaineer Automotive. She was also given free tickets to a Marshall University basketball game.