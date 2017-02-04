Beckley Art Group offers poetry writing classes

The Beckley Art Group is offering a poetry workshop for any aspiring writers in Beckley.

The six week course will teach writers how to write line breaks and sonnets. While this is a beginner's course, poetry teacher Louis Morris says they'll learn about more advanced writing by the end of the course.

"Well I don't know how much they've learned, it's only been one week, but maybe we'll see some results by the third or fourth week. We already have some people in here who are really good," said Course Instructor Louis Morris.

Tickets for the class are $75. If you missed registration for the course, don't worry. There are still available seats for interested writers.