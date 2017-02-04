Raleigh County residents speak out against Secretary of Education Nominee Betsy DeVos

North Kanawha Street in Beckley is lined with dozens of teachers, parents, and community members protesting Secretary of Education Nominee Betsy DeVos.

"We are urging Shelley Moore Capito to vote no on the DeVos nomination. We are one Senator away from blocking this nomination and we are hoping that Senator Captio will listen to the will of her constituents and vote no for DeVos as our Public Education Secretary," said Tega McGuffin, Oak Hill High School teacher.

As a teacher, the topic of education is important to McGuffin. She's standing, poster in hand because she believes Betsy DeVos is unfit for the job.

"I'm fighting for the kids. The kids deserve an Education Secretary that puts their interests first, cares about public education and has a proven track record of trying to help public education not harm it," McGuffin added.

Although DeVos may not have many supporters during Saturday's demonstration in Beckley, she is receiving support from agencies like the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools and from politicians like former Presidential Candidate Jeb Bush. That's all according to a recent article from the New York Times.

"It's time to make education great again," said Betsy DeVos, Secretary of Education Nominee.

According to the same article, on Friday the Senate voted to advance DeVos's nomination to a confirmation vote.