New Town Council set to revive Matoaka

It was once known for being a booming and ideal place to live, but with the decline in coal, the town of Mataoka has taken a dark turn. Just like many other communities here in southern West Virginia.

"I have been talking to people who have been here all their life,this used to be a thriving town. I don't know, I'm from the North Carolina area and there's more people moving out than moving in," Carla Oakley said.

Oakley lives in Matoaka and also owns several properties in the area.She's just one of roughly 120 people who call this community home. It's a community that is facing its fair share of tough times. The mayor recently resigned, and there isn't enough money to pay town employees. Despite the challenges, the new leadership of the town council is ready to turn things around.

"There are a lot of problems to be dealt with and tackled with and I have people on the council that are ready and willing to do the leg work of helping with it,one person can't do it you need your council," Anita Zrimsek said.

Zrimsek is the acting mayor, before her appointment she served as the council's recorder.

She said, "The first order of business is finding a solution to the financial situation, followed by updating the towns water system, with the help of county commissioners and grant funding. "The system is antiquated its not going to be long we are trying to get American Water to come through and replace it."

Once those agenda items are completed both Anita and Carla agree the town can move forward and revive.



"I think as long as there is a group of people who really care about the town and the growth of the town I believe it can bounce back," Oakley said



"Its not about who done what that's the past we are going into the future there's no need to bring up things that have gone by we start today and go forward is a good way to be," Zrimsek said.

Right now the town has a few open seats on the council and applications are being accepted. Positions include, council recorder, and mayor.

Election day for the town is set for the June 13.

The date for the next town council meeting has not been scheduled yet, however Zimrek is expecting it to be within the next two weeks.