Raleigh County Board of Education Announces Employee Terminations

Dozens of terminations were announced by the Raleigh County Board of Education on the morning of Feb. 3, 2017.

But all the people being laid off may not necessarily be out of a job at Raleigh County Schools.

A total 34 service positions will be terminated with only 14 vacancies. Service positions include transportation aides like Teresa Williams, who fears for her job security.

"I'm very concerned," Williams said. "I've been a transportation aide for 30 years. And what they're saying in there is seniority is really not going to be the bottom line of getting a job."

The Raleigh County Board of Education also announced that 30 employees with professional positions will be cut. But the bright spot for these employees is that there are 41 vacancies.

This means every single professional position employee being laid off, for example teachers, could apply for a different teaching job within the county.

"They will have the opportunity to bid, and theoretically there's a position for everyone who receives a letter in Raleigh County," David Price, Raleigh County Superintendent, said. "And under the circumstances we're in right now, there would be vacancies after all those people would be in a position."

The treasurer of Raleigh County Schools said there is a projected budget shortfall of about a combined $4 million next year due to a decline in tax collections, state aid and Medicaid.

He told 59News Raleigh County Schools have lost $6.1 million in revenue since 2014.

"We have seen budget cuts," Price said. "We know that there are more on the horizon, listening to what Governor Justice has said, in the state of the economy of West Virginia right now, and we know that it will impact education."

Schools in the county have also seen a total student count drop by more than 430 since 2012, which has been a major factor in the recent budget woes. Price told 59News the employees being laid off will be notified within the next few weeks.

