Oak Hill seeks funding for memorial dog park

A K-9 memorial dog park is in the works within the city limits of Oak Hill. The city council voted unanimously to proceed with the park after receiving overwhelming support from the community.

The park will consist of a fenced-in area dedicated to K-9 officers, who have passed away. There will also be a memorial wall constructed to allow visitors to see our former K-9’s and appreciate the great work our K-9’s and human officers have accomplished, and an area for interment of ashes. There will be a sign placed on Rt. 19 in hopes of attracting travelers wishing to view the memorial.

A portion of the park will be a fenced-in park for dogs to come and play. There will be separate areas for small and large dogs. There will be exercise equipment, clean-up bags, benches, water, etc. The park will close at dusk, but there is going to be lighting installed and cameras for security.

A custom- made bronze statue has been ordered, and the work on it has begun. The cost of the statue is approximately $14,000. There has been $10,000 in donations already. Four thousand dollars is still needed to complete the project.

If you would like to contribute the dog park and be a part of making this dream a reality, please send your donation to the City of Oak Hill. On your check please be SURE to specify that the donation is for the dog park. The mailing address is P.O. Box 1245, Oak Hill, WV 25901. The City of Oak Hill and the Fayette County Sheriff''s Department appreciate all donations whether it be small or large.