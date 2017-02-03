Preparations for the Big Atlantic Classic

The Big Atlantic Classic draws in basketball players from around the state. 34 of the 36 teams are from the Mountain State. This week-long tournament helps boost the local economy, as well. Preparing for the first night of the Classic, the banquet, takes weeks on end and lots of extra man power.

Andrea Akers, General Manager at Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, said, "Our hardest event would be the banquet on Sunday because it's so large and we don't normally keep that many staff members on hand that we have to reach out and bring in some temporary employees to help with it."

The first night of the banquet had 11 hundred attendees this year.