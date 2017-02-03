Honoring local heroes who helped communities around the Mountain State was the goal at the I Care Awards. They honored more than 50 people who rallied around those in need after the June flood.

Remembering the devastation that occurred during the thousand year flood it difficult to do - especially for Trish Tolliver.

She said "That was very hard. Um, we're talking 64 years of memories, 36 years of my life of memories, of pictures, of things that can never be replaced."

52 local heroes were honored at the I Care Awards by the Acting Secretary of Veterans Affairs. In addition to the local heroes, they honored Sammie Heflin for being an employee for 55 years.

Sammie Heflin, Princeton Director of Veterans Center, said "Well you know I love my job and I have, otherwise I wouldn't have been here for 55 years. I think it's a privilege to continue to work with uh veterans after spending more than 20 years on active duty."

Trish has handed out bleach to flood victims in previous floods, but it was a new perspective for her being on the receiving end. She found the courage to share her personal story from the floods with her coworkers.

She added "Like I said in my speech, knowing that there's nothing that you can do and all you want to do is get out there, help, find out where your family is, find out what's going on, and knowing that you can't get to them and that you can't help them is gut wrenching."

