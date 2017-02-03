WV Lawmakers Discuss Topics For Upcoming Legislative Session

A Point of View Legislative Breakfast was held on Friday February 3, 2017 at the Quality Hotel and Conference Center in Bluefield. The event was sponsored by the Greater Bluefield and Princeton-Mercer County Chambers of Commerce.

The menu included eggs, bacon, and biscuits. Friday's breakfast may have been free but it's nothing compared to the price of the menu state legislators will face on Wednesday February 8, 2017. That's when the first day of session begins. Mercer County leaders and community members came to hear local senators and delegates with the West Virginia Legislature. Lawmakers were speaking on what they anticipate will be discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Delegate for District 26, Ed Evans is representing Mercer and McDowell Continues. He said the major topic will be on the budget deficit.

Evans said, "I think we have a real challenge in West Virginia. That's the big white elephant in the room bottom line. We're going to have to do something about the budget. We're going to have to have some revenue come in. There's going to be cuts. Those things are painful. I don't see any way to avoid that. Education will be huge this year. The governor told us that education will be one of the most important things on his agenda."

Delegate John Shott said they are trying to bring West Virginia into the main stream of other states. Shott said they will also be discussing the drug issue.

Shott said, "We'll also be looking for instance the drug issue and from a stand point of increasing the number of tools that law enforcement has to deal with drug enforcement, the drug trade."

Evans said he'd like to see the Coalfields Express way completed soon. He said coal is on the up-swing.

Evans said, "So many trucks on the road, that's good news. A lot more trains we're seeing on the road, great news. They're getting ready to open a new prep-plant down in Caretta, West Virginia."

The 83rd Legislature runs through early April.