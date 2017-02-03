The Heart Center in Lewisburg Raises Heart Disease Awareness



Across the nation, February 3rd, 2017 is Wear Red Day. It's a day designed to bring awareness to Heart Disease, especially in women.

Doctors say Heart Disease is the number one killer of women and men in America. They also say it's a health problem that often gets overlooked.



This particular day is to help women remember to be aware and take precautions. "A lot of times in our country surveys are done, and they show that women are more concerned with things like Breast Cancer and other conditions, and don't have as much awareness that they're primary risk is actually Cardiovascular Disease," adds Dr. Thomas W. von Dohlen of The Heart Center



The Heart Center in Lewisburg celebrated the Wear Red Holiday. The center also recently opened a cardiology practice in Beaver, WV.