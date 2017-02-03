Glade Springs Resort to host Agricultural Safety Workshop

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will sponsor "Ag Safety Days" at Glade Spring Resort in Daniels from Feb.28 - March 2.

"This is an important, free service the department is providing again that helps our farmers and agricultural professionals be safer and more competitive," said West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. "Safety, no matter the profession, should always be a priority and these classes are proven to help reduce any potential risk to injury."

Classes include OSHA overview, emergency response to accidents, ATV / utility vehicle safety, safe operation of tractors, skid-steers and forklifts, pesticide handling and application, respirator fit testing, CPR and first aid. Recertification credits for pesticide applicators may apply to some classes.

Classes satisfy OSHA and EPA training requirements, and will include newly updated EPA Worker Protection Standards, which are an annual requirement for workers and handlers. Recertification credits will be issued for private, commercial and public applicators. Please see the registration form for approved categories and credits available.

For respirator fit training and testing, participants must have a copy of the required medical evaluation form with them on the day of the event.

Participants do not have to attend all sessions, which are broken into roughly half-day increments. Deadline for registration is Feb. 21 and class sizes are limited.

For more information, contact Jessica Stricklen at jstricklen@wvda.us or by phone at 304-558-2209. Registration forms are available at http://www.agriculture.wv.gov/SiteCollectionDocuments/Free%20Ag%20Safety%20Training.pdf and can be faxed to 304-558-2228.