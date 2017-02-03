2 more West Virginia agencies cut state vehicles

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Two more state agencies in West Virginia say they are reducing their fleets of vehicles to save money.

The Division of Highways says it will auction off 122 vehicles in May and October and optimize use of those remaining.

The Division of Corrections says it's cutting 45 vehicles, which will save taxpayers about $60,000 a year, while replacing older ones after five years or 120,000 miles driven instead of four years and 100,000 miles.

The prison agency says it's also reducing the number assigned to individuals

The commissioner, deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner for operations and the directors of safety and investigations will no longer have their own state vehicles.

The governor's office and Department of Environmental Protection previously announced cuts.

