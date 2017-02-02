Matoaka mayor resigns amidst financial woes

Dozens of concerned residents packed city hall in Matoaka after the town council called for an emergency meeting.



Thursday night, Feb. 2, 2017, residents learned the town of Mataoka is at the center of a financial crisis. In addition to the financial troubles their mayor of nearly two years Travis Colona, resigned at the meeting. Issues with city council were partly to blame he said. "I have a council that is unwilling to work with me we have not been able to accomplish anything I've had to take the role on myself our employees are minimal staff."



Colona added that right now the town only has roughly$ 2500 in their bank account, and are unable to pay city employees.

As a result some are already starting to take jobs elsewhere.



"We keep doing the best we can but we are about out of chemicals our water operator did resign the town of matoka is going to need a water operator," Colona said.



While others like Jessica Summers are afraid they will have to relocate. She and her husband both work for the city.



"We do have a family and if we don't have the money to pay us we'll have to go somewhere else," Farmer said.

Despite the recent chain of events some residents are holding on to hope that things will get better while others remain uncertain. John Sommers said he grew up around the Matoaka and believes the town has the power to overcome their obstacles if they join is solidarity.

"If the community comes together puts their heads together this town could turn around rather quickly," he said

