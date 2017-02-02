Mercer County Residents Voice Concerns About Electric Bill

Some Appalachian Power customers said they are seeing their bills increase in Mercer County. 63 year old Patricia Valentine loaded her wood stove on Thursday February 2, 2017. She has lived on Union Street in Bluefield for about 20 years. She said her recent bill from Application Power surprisingly went up. Valentine said she spoke with other people in her area who were experiencing the same thing.

Valentine said, "I noticed on my bill from December to January that it went up from $154 to almost $300 dollars. I have a wood burner stove in here so I know this was impossible since even though we've had about 4 or 5 cold days."

Valentine said her bill for her other building that she has also went up. She said the unoccupied building went up from $13 to $33.

Valentine said, "They are greedy. It is very unfair. I am fighting and speaking on behalf of everyone who does not seem to think they have a voice."

Valentine said she was told her meter was accurate.

Spokesperson for Appalachian Power Phil Moye said it's very likely there could be a usage issue.

Moye said, "Without knowing the particulars of this case, I am not sure exactly what's going on but just from a rates point of view, our rates are slightly higher than what they were at this point last year but not enough to make the type of different that we're seeing here."

Moye said they will test the meter and talk with the customer in situations like this to see if there's anything they are using that's causing their bill to go up.

Valentine said she called the public service commission and filed a complaint. Officials at Appalachian Power encourage customers to call their office if you have any questions about your bill.