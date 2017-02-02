Mount Hope Church Opening New Private School

I Heart Church, which opened up its new location in Mount Hope in 2016, already has plans to expand to also becoming a new private school in 2017.

Halee Acord, Raleigh County mother of three, has been praying for the right opportunity to move her children from the public education system to a private school. She said God answered when I Heart Church, where her family has attended service the last five years, announced it will add a K-8 private school.

"We're just so thankful that our kids will have this opportunity to have one on one time with a smaller class size, to have time devoted to God, curriculum that is focused on God, along with educational teaching," Acord said.

Brandon Hawley, I Heart Church lead pastor, said the new school will be called Mount Hope Christian Academy. He told us because private schools aren't under the control of a public board of education, it will allow teachers to customize their lesson plans to each student.

"Some of the restrictions or things may be a little more freeing when you can create it yourself, and not be stuck to one particular curriculum, but bringing in the things you really think will make the students excel," Hawley said.

Right now, enrollment is open at the school, but class sizes will be capped at 20. Hawley said he plans to expand it to a K-12 school in the future, with sports programs.

"We want our kids to excel spiritually and academically, and prepare them for college and whatever career they feel they're supposed to go into," Hawley said.

The school will begin its first official academic year in August. It is still hiring teachers as of Feb. 2, 2017.

