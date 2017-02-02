Free Tax Preparation Offered At Clinch Valley Community Action

There's free help out there for tax preparation in Tazewell County. Clinch Valley Community Action is providing volunteer income tax assistance again this year. It's for moderate income families earning $54,000 a year or less. Qualified residents have to set up an appointment to receive assistance.

Director of Senior Volunteer Services Susan White said, "We only do it by appointment because we are very busy. We need to be able to ask you some very specific questions to make sure that we are going to be certified to prepare your return and to make sure we have a volunteer with the right certification level."

If you qualify and would like their assistance you can call Clinch Valley Community Action at 276-988-5583.