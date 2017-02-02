Women's Resource Center Takes Part in Fur Ball

One local animal shelter is hosting a fundraiser to help several good causes.

The Raleigh County Humane Society is hosting their 5th annual Fur Ball.

This will be the first year they are partnering with the Women's Resource Center. Together both organizations are working to raise money and more importantly awareness about different types of abuse.

"Anything that we can get involved in to get our name out in the community and to let people know what we do and that we're here for them it's always a plus," said an Official for Public Relations with the Women's Resource Center, Dee Sizemore.

Tickets are available through the Raleigh County Humane Society. It's $50 per person and the Fur Ball will be on February 18th at the Raleigh County Convention Center.