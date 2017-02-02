Beckley Police Department Plans to Relocate

The Beckley Police Department's building is starting to deteriorate after 40 years.

For Beckley Police Chief, Lonnie Christian, seeing the police department in the shape it is now it's disheartening. "We have a structural beam which runs across the face of the building, which has bowed and that's caused the brick and the roof system to fail," said Chief Christian.

The ceilings inside the department are starting to cave in as uncontrollable water leaks, ripping through the foundation. "It's just a matter of time before the brick facade will start to crumble and start to come off of the front of the building and the sides," said Chief Christian. That's why the Beckley Police Department is now working with the City of Beckley to build a new building in uptown Beckley. The new building is planned to be 2 stories and 600 acres. It will be located right next to the Intermodel Gateway and close to Word Park.

"The city already owns the property so we started to talk with an architect," said Chief Christian.

The Mayor of Beckley, Rob Rappold has been working on this project for the past six months. "We have hired a grant writer who will seek funding agencies to help finance the police headquarters," said Mayor Rappold.

With the property lined up, they estimate the project to cost 3.5 million dollars. Mayor Rappold said this is necessary for the men and women who put their lives on the line for the community every single day. "Our police department deserves this so much, they've made due over the years," said Mayor Rappold.

The new building will be two stories and 16 thousand square feet. As for the current building Mayor Rappold hopes to sell it to someone to invest in or potentially make it space for parking.