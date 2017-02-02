Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation Finds New Executive Director



The Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Center has a new Executive Director.



Andrew Hagy comes to the Greenbrier Valley from Richmond, Virginia. He has background in consulting and is well versed in economic development.

Hagy is excited about the opportunity to work in a region with potential like the Greenbrier Valley.

He says working to promote tourism will be a major component of his job here. "Business owners, corporate executives, investors, they're all tourists. So, they're coming and visiting the Greenbrier Valley right now and will be in the future. We need to get the message out while they're here as a tourist, let them know that we're open for business," says Hagy.

He has been with the Economic Development Corporation for one month. He is excited about thee groups upcoming projects including rolling out a new website in the very near future.