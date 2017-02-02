Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, 6 more weeks of winter - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow, 6 more weeks of winter

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA (AP) -- Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter.

Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle revealed the forecast at sunrise, just before 7:30 a.m. Eastern Thursday.

The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

Thursday, Phil saw his shadow.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 102 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times -- including last year.

There are no records for the remaining years.

Buckeye Chuck, Ohio's official weather-predicting groundhog, and 
Jimmy the Groundhog in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin agreed with Phi--- each groundhog saw their shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.

Staten Island Chuck did not see his shadow this Groundhog Day. "Spring is on the way!" was declared.

Public Advocate Letitia James oversaw the ceremony after Mayor Bill de Blasio stayed away for a second straight year. The mayor also did not attend last year, citing his campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Iowa. The mayor infamously dropped Chuck in 2014, and the next year, was separated from the groundhog by plexiglass.

