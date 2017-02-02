Health inspection scores are in for food establishments in Fayette County

The Fayette County Health Department released their health inspection scores for places that serve food in the county. Establishments were rated on critical and non critical violations.

Critical violations are a health issue directly correlated with the food, while non critical violations could be something along the lines of a dirty bathroom. The list included more than 70 establishments throughout Fayette county. These results must be hung in the business's window for customers to see as they walk in.

On February 1, 2017, Secret Sandwich Society owner, Lewis Rhineheart, spoke on the importance of the health department's inspections.

"It's good to let people know what is going on," said Rhineheart. "If you demonstrate being active about making things right then they work with you."

Secret Sandwich Society received a score of excellence, but that was not the case for all the establishments in the area, Alexanders Mart received 5 critical violations on top of 8 non critical violations, which the health department says could close down an establishment.

The health department wants to work with these food services to make their establishments the best they can be.

Phillip Perone, Sanitarian at Fayette County Health Department said, "Our goal is to get restaurant closer to compliance for our benefit and the public's benefit."