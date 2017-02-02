Big Atlantic Classic Brings Positive Economic Impact to Beckley

The Big Atlantic Classic draws more than 30 school basketball teams from around the Mountain State and beyond to Beckley.

For Skylar Davidson of Mullens Middle and other young players, it's the largest spotlight they've ever been in.

"Just the atmosphere," Davidson said. "There's more people here. The court's bigger. It's a different change, but it's much better than anything else."

The event brings both teams and fans from out of town into the area every year. While in Beckley, they're also spending money.

"With every team coming from different angles and different areas that you're looking at, you have your mall here, where the kids can go shopping in between games," Cheryl Nunley, Greenbrier East parent, said. "All the restaurants are probably picking up. I go to Dunkin' Donuts to get some coffee."

The week of the classic is an important time for businesses in Beckley.

Jessica Kerbawy, Chick-fil-A on Eisenhower Drive manager, said there is special preparation for it every year.

"We actually look forward to this week on a calendar," Kerbawy said. "So each year we plan, we staff a little bit extra to make sure we can accommodate the guests and we look forward to the business they bring."

The Big Atlantic Classic has been held annually for the past 22 years.

