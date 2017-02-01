Fayette County Educator Appointed to State Board of Education

CHARLESTON, WV - Governor Jim Justice announced the appointment of Dave Perry to the West Virginia state Board of Education. Perry is a veteran educator from Fayette County.

Perry was a classroom teacher for three years, a principal of Collins Middle School and Mount Hope Middle School a combined total of 32 years. Collins became a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence during Perry's tenure. He also served as president of the Fayette County Principals Association for 15 years.

Perry served in the West Virginia House of Delegates for 16 years. During that time he was chairman of the banking and insurance committee, was the vice chairman of the education committee, and served on the finance committee.

"Dave Perry has the frontline experience we need on the state Board of Education," said Governor Jim Justice. "He knows that we need to give our teachers the freedom to teach and return local control to our school districts. In his new role, Dave will continue his work toward a brighter future for West Virginia students."

"I am really honored and excited to be a part of an education reform movement in West Virginia's public schools," said Dave Perry. "I share Governor Justice's vision for changes to our education system, and I look forward to making sure all of our students receive a quality education. I've dedicated my career to public education and it's humbling to be able to continue making a difference for West Virginia's youth."