Beckley Police Plan for New Headquarters

By Jessica Schueler, Main Weekday Anchor
BECKLEY, W.Va. -

A Raleigh County law enforcement building that has been standing for more than 40 years may soon be a thing of the past. Officials told 59News the Beckley Police Department has seen a fair share of damage to their building over the past few years. They said cracks in the brick on the outside of the building have started to affect the inside of the building. Authorities believe it poses a danger to the men and women who work inside.

Police Chief Lonnie Christian said, "There's so much that needs to be done to this building, it's so dated and to repair this building it would cost more than it would be to build a new building."

The department is working with the city's mayor to build a new police department.

