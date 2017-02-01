Raleigh County Deputies Seeking Suspect for Drug Charges

Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office are looking for Gregory Kaylor for delivery of a controlled substance. Investigators said Kaylor is believed to be driving a 2002 dark colored Toyota Camry with WV registration 6YF-611.

On Friday, January 27, deputies named Kaylor in connection to a home they raided. The Drug and Violent Crime Task force led investigators to a home on Bataan Street in Lanark. Detectives said the home is linked to a string of heroin overdoses. They began looking for Kaylor after the raid.

. If you have information on Kaylor's whereabouts, please contact the Raleigh county Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers.