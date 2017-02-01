Raleigh County Deputies Seeking Suspect for Drug Charges - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Raleigh County Deputies Seeking Suspect for Drug Charges

By Jessica Schueler, Main Weekday Anchor
Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office are looking for Gregory Kaylor for delivery of a controlled substance. Investigators said Kaylor is believed to be driving a 2002 dark colored Toyota Camry with WV registration 6YF-611.

On Friday, January 27, deputies named Kaylor in connection to a home they raided. The Drug and Violent Crime Task force led investigators to a home on Bataan Street in Lanark. Detectives said the home is linked to a string of heroin overdoses. They began looking for Kaylor after the raid. 

. If you have information on Kaylor's whereabouts, please contact the Raleigh county Sheriff's Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers.

