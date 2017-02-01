Greenbrier River Watershed Association Receives $5,000 Grant - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Greenbrier River Watershed Association Receives $5,000 Grant

Posted: Updated:

After months of waiting, good news came for the Greenbrier River Watershed Association.  The organization just received a $5,000 grant from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. They originally applied for the money in September.


Officials at the non-profit say this money is part of a Stream Partners program. "What Stream Partners does is it gives various groups money to help run their organizations and provide outreach," says GRWA Coordinator Jennifer Baker


The GRWA is a fully donation and grant funded organization. 

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.