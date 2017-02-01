Greenbrier River Watershed Association Receives $5,000 Grant

After months of waiting, good news came for the Greenbrier River Watershed Association. The organization just received a $5,000 grant from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. They originally applied for the money in September.



Officials at the non-profit say this money is part of a Stream Partners program. "What Stream Partners does is it gives various groups money to help run their organizations and provide outreach," says GRWA Coordinator Jennifer Baker



The GRWA is a fully donation and grant funded organization.