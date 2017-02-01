Local College Students Wear Hijabs Celebrating Muslim Women On Hijab Day

Students at Bluefield College were wearing hijabs on Wednesday February 1, 2017 in celebration of Muslim women from across the globe. Director of Global Education at Bluefield College Maria Zalduondo said Wednesday was Hijab Day. Zalduondo said it started in 2013. With controversy swirling around the recent executive order by President Donald Trump banning travel from some Muslim countries, Maria wants to show that Bluefield College is inclusive.

Zalduondo said, "We are doing it in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters. We encourage all to get to know your Muslim neighbors and to build those bridges of understanding."

Maria said they want to maintain American values of freedom.