Free popcorn at Carmike locations in Bluefield - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Free popcorn at Carmike locations in Bluefield

Posted: Updated:
By Celeste Ritchason, Web Content Producer
Connect

Starting Feb.3 through Feb. 5, AMC Theaters are welcoming guests to the new Carmike locations in the Bluefield area by offering free popcorn, as well as great deals on food and drinks. 

All guests at these Carmike locations will receive a free small popcorn, discounts on hot dogs (where available), candy and frozen drinks.

Schedule (based on availability):

·         All weekend, Feb. 3-5: FREE SMALL POPCORN

·         Friday, Feb. 3:   $2 hot dogs

·         Saturday, Feb. 4:   $2 candy

·         Sunday, Feb. 5:   $2 free small frozen drink

The AMC-Carmike transaction closed near the end of 2016, and with a slew of great movies playing in theatres, including some huge hits opening this weekend such as The Space Between Us, which opens Friday

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.