Free popcorn at Carmike locations in Bluefield

Starting Feb.3 through Feb. 5, AMC Theaters are welcoming guests to the new Carmike locations in the Bluefield area by offering free popcorn, as well as great deals on food and drinks.

All guests at these Carmike locations will receive a free small popcorn, discounts on hot dogs (where available), candy and frozen drinks.

Schedule (based on availability):

· All weekend, Feb. 3-5: FREE SMALL POPCORN

· Friday, Feb. 3: $2 hot dogs

· Saturday, Feb. 4: $2 candy

· Sunday, Feb. 5: $2 free small frozen drink

The AMC-Carmike transaction closed near the end of 2016, and with a slew of great movies playing in theatres, including some huge hits opening this weekend such as The Space Between Us, which opens Friday